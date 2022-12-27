Not surprisingly, the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the team was embarrassed — AGAIN — in primetime. The Los Angeles Rams beat them 51-14, and Russell Wilson was once again dog shit.

The loss dropped the Broncos to 4-11. Since the team is married to Russell Wilson for the foreseeable future, Hackett — with his poor decision-making, and awful clock management, amongst other things — took the fall and got his pink slip.

With Hackett gone, there have now been 18 coaches that were with an organization for a year or less. Four of them — after the 1970 merger — didn’t even make it through the whole season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Here they are since 1994 (excluding Bill Belichick, HC of the NYJ):