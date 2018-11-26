Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

One pretty sure sign that you’ve chosen a bad shot is when it is stuffed back in your face by a defender. Khris Middleton is having an excellent season for the Milwaukee Bucks, but if your shot is blocked by three different defenders, probably you owe your teammates a sincere apology.

Here’s a question: is this three blocks? Or can there only be one block per shot? How do you determine who gets credit for the block? What if the first block only alters the trajectory of the shot, but the second block is the one that definitively keeps it from finding the bottom of the net? In this case, the very unimaginative scorekeepers determined that the One True Block belonged to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, wiping out the simultaneous blocks of Marvin Williams and Jeremy Lamb. Lame.