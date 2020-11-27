One of these contenders should trade for human secret ingredient LaMarcus Aldridge

Miami Heat

Illustration : Eric Barrow ( AP )

Aldridge was not only pursued by Miami five years ago, but Pat Riley even secured a meeting with the then-Portland Trail Blazer before he committed to the Spurs long-term.



The Heat are the most obvious fit, and also have the trade chips to do so in Kendrick Nunn, along with a salary-matching contract combination of Kelly Olynyk and Andre Iguodala, or others if they wait until the season plays out to a degree, plus draft compensation. As presently constructed, the Heat have at least two absolutes in whatever their opening night starting lineup will look like: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. More than likely, Tyler Herro and/or Duncan Robinson will accompany the two, leaving one or two open spots to fill. Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Meyers Leonard, and Nunn are leading candidates to round out the five unless KZ Okpala impresses from under our noses the way Nunn and Robinson did last year.

At your four and five, you’re looking at Adebayo and either Harkless or Leonard, if not Robinson or Okpala in a smaller lineup. Given the aforementioned nature of what the deal would actually be, Aldridge improves the roster and improves the spot overnight, standing beside Adebayo as the win-now big needed to combat larger rosters, like the Los Angeles Lakers, whom they failed to overcome in the NBA Finals.

It also maintains the Heat’s depth, which will never lose balance given their construction and general development. First-round pick Precious Achuiwa’s immediate future is in good hands. Your playoff closing five could look like Bradley-Herro-Butler-Adebayo-Aldridge, with an argument for being the most balanced lineup in the Eastern Conference, with Robinson, Dragic, and Harkless, among others, waiting in the wings.

Like Harkless, as Ethan Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports points out, it isn’t abnormal for the Heat to return to a player they’ve inquired about. You could even say it’s an extension of their culture.