Today’s game between the Texans and Jaguars was not entertaining, and Jaguars starting quarterback and character from a country song Gardner Minshew wasn’t all that great for most of the game. But in the final two minutes, with his team trailing 13-6, Minshew decided to put the fellas on his back and try to go win the dang ol’ thing.



Minshew was tremendous on his team’s final possession of the game, leading them on a 14-play drive that included this 4th-and-10 scramble for a first down:

Then he capped it off with this touchdown pass:

That play left Jags head coach Doug Marrone with a choice to make: Put the ball back in Minshew’s hands and let his golden boy score the game-winning two-point conversion, or kick the extra point and set Minshew up to lead his team on what surely would have been a spectacular game-winning drive in overtime. Marrone somehow decided that neither of those options suited him, and handed the ball to Leonard Fournette, who got stuffed at the goal line.

At least we can rest easy knowing that, in some alternate dimension, Minshew dropped back on that play, scrambled, broke six or seven tackles, and then leapt his way into the end zone.