The White Sox’s offense failed them last night as they lost 5-2 to the Twins, but they really livened up the eighth inning with some creative baserunning. Adam Engel was caught taking a big lead from first base, and really should have been thrown out, but Minnesota’s Joe Mauer nonchalantly flipped the ball past second base, allowing Engel to get his steal in a very silly way.



Then, on the very next pitch, Tim Anderson bunted to the pitcher but got all the way to third thanks to a sloppy throw to first and a very antsy Twins infield. Engel wasn’t as lucky this time, as he was caught in a rundown between third and home.

Equally as impressive was the fact that even though the White Sox had a runner on third with one out late in a tie game, they didn’t score. This team is full of miracles.