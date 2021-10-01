To: New England fans



From: Rob Parker

Re: Tom Brady’s return

Stand up and boo Tom Brady on Sunday night.

Make it loud and long.

Make sure NFL America, watching on NBC TV from their couches at home, knows you mean it.

Brady is the enemy. He wears the other team’s jersey. He bounced and left Patriots Nation high and dry.

That’s right. He’s not a native son anymore. He’s Benedict Brady. Don’t be fooled or misled. You owe Brady nothing.

You cheered when he won those Super Bowls with his teammates. Brady wasn’t cheated out of any parades. He has had enough confetti thrown at him to last a lifetime.

The notion that Pats fans should shower Brady with love and affection is total nonsense.

Brady is no longer one of you.

When push came to shove, it was about Brady, not the team or the community.

Clearly, Benedict, er, Brady said to hell with Foxborough.

Brady wasn’t satisfied to be a part of a great NFL dynasty that put together two amazing streaks — winning Super Bowls three times in a short span of time — twice. Three in four years and another three in five years.

For most players, that would have been enough. There would be no need to wear another team’s uniform. Brady was drafted by New England and should have finished his career in New England. Blame coach Bill Belichick and ownership all you want.

They weren’t wrong. They were doing what was best for the organization, not for one player.

Brady is the selfish one.

He wasn’t cool with being a part of a successful organization. He wanted to be the front man, the reason the Pats won all those championships.

Brady wanted to push a false narrative in an attempt to get people to believe that he’s the Greatest Of All Time. And that’s because despite all of his individual accomplishments, many still don’t buy into the idea that Brady is the best quarterback of all. Sure, Brady won more than any other quarterback in NFL history. But that doesn’t automatically make you the greatest. Just ask Bill Russell, who won 11 championships with your beloved Celtics.

In fact, Russell is seldom mentioned in that convo. It’s usually between Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul- Jabbar. And none of those guys won as much Russell.

Don’t be a simpleton.

The Pats won those three early Super Bowls because of Belichick’s stellar defenses, and having the greatest big-kick kicker in NFL history in Adam Vinatieri.

The last three Super Bowls were won with great luck. Somehow, the Seahawks didn’t run the ball in at the one-yard line with the best running back in the league at the time.

Then, somehow, the Falcons refused to kick a game-sealing field goal at the 22-yard line.

And the final title came when Belichick’s defense held the high-scoring Rams — who averaged 32.9 points per game in the regular season — to just three points to win the sixth. By the way, Brady had no TDs and a pick in that Super Bowl.

Face it Pats fans.

Brady could have easily walked away after that last one, go out on top like John Elway did when he won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos.

There was no more fish to fry. Elway retired a Bronco and has been beloved ever since.

Brady robbed you fans of having your favorite player seen in that light, that one belonging to you and you only.

Brady turned his back on New England to go to Tampa Bay, of all places.

He left the Marriott for the Red Roof Inn.

He felt no allegiance, no connection to the fan base.

Benedict Arnold, er, Tom Brady was supposed to be Derek Jeter. The idea of seeing Jeter leave the Yankees and play a final few seasons for the Rays would have been horrific as it was to see Michael Jordan in a Washington Wizards uniform to end his career.

Don’t let Brady’s Super Bowl victories gloss over what he did. Winning in the NFL is like makeup, it covers up a lot.

Brady has always been about himself and his story. He doesn’t want to share the spotlight with anyone, not even a coach that put together stifling defenses to win championships.

That sounds like a guy worth booing loud and long.

Don’t let us down.

Thanks,

Rob Parker