Nostalgia doesn’t fix everything. Looking at a photo of your ex won’t bring them back. They’re likely off with Claude, galavanting around the South of France.



However, this is a fantasy draft, so reality has no basis here, and I’m free to think that what worked for the Big 8 for decades and subsequently the Big 12 for a few years will work again.

I don’t care about revenue or sexy matchups. The whole goal of my draft was to reset the Big 12 to its origin, so when I look at the schedule, it’s full of hated-yet-familiar foes.

There’s a price to pay for progress, but what’s going on with realignment isn’t progress. It’s a mad dash to secure the biggest bag, and fuck all that. I want that old thing back.