Picking in the middle of the rounds made strategizing to keep rivals together a challenge, but we’ve got the finances to thrive once we’re inevitably forced to categorize student-athletes as employees.



The new Pac-12 is a clash of cultures instead. It’s still got the Pac-12 flavor, but as a temporary commish, I combined it with that SEC spice. Old rivalries have been replaced by newer cross-cultural ones. Once we put them in a conference together they’ll scrap for supremacy.

We have two things going for us in this post-amateurism world. We wanted the most committed, booster-led collectives, to manifest new rivalries between our West and South divisions, plus great weather all year long. The Pac-12 is done falling behind as the SEC and Big Ten separate from the field. We’re open for business.