1. Ohio State

How as a child of the midwest not from this state do you choose the Empire? The most annoying fanbase in America isn’t satisfied with the name Ohio State. They want to be knighted. Ohio State wants to be referred to in a different way than the other universities on earth: The Ohio State University. Even with my dying breath, I will never use that title to describe that university, but it’s part of why it’s my first pick. It has the largest enrollment of any school in America, and it’s an original Big Ten school which means it cares, to an extent, about academics. It’s also a school perfectly capable of recruiting a defensive backfield of players born closer to the ocean than they are to Lake Erie. Nick Saban won’t be at Alabama forever, but Ohio State will always be a school in the Big Ten that can bring in the bread, cheese, and dough — and also players who have never been near the Ohio border.

