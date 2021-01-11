Ousted Doug Pederson not so special in Philly anymore

Doug Pederson goes from Super Bowl to toilet bowl. Image : AP

Head Coach Doug Pederson is no longer h ead c oach Doug Pederson. The Eagles announced today that they have moved on from the coach that brought the city its only Super Bowl victory.



Moving on from Pederson is just the start of a weird offseason full of dominos the Eagles will have to address. They have needs everywhere, a terrible cap situation, and a massive, bloated contract in Carson Wentz, whom they benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Apparently things had soured between Pederson and the Eagles, with the coach reportedly “sick of being told what to do.” He and team owner Jeffrey Lurie didn’t see eye to eye.

In a statement posted to the Eagles’ Twitter account, Lurie wrote:

“Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what the collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways.”

Okay then.

Looks like the two sides are fundamentally different at this point, but I still believe in Pederson as a coach.

With six head coaching jobs currently open aside from the Eagles, Pederson should definitely get some calls.

Meanwhile, the Eagles franchise went from the penthouse to the basement in only three years. I’ll leave you with this lasting image.