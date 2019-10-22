Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
MLB

Overeager Victor Robles Eats Shit On Badly Mistimed Diving Catch Attempt

Chris Thompson
Filed to:Lowlight Reel
405
1
Save

The Astros are tough as hell. They jumped out to a 2–0 lead in the bottom of the first against Nationals Game 1 starter Max Scherzer, and have made Scherzer work out of trouble in every inning so far. In the bottom of the third, with the Astros up a run, Yuli Gurriel flared a blooper to shallow left-center, where young Nationals outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles converged in a hurry.

Robles, who is a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, had the best play on the ball, but in his haste and excitement, committed a beat too early to making a highlight diving catch. The timing was off, and what Robles got for his trouble was a faceful of grass and a blooper on the sport’s biggest stage:

More like Victor NObles. Michael Brantley was held up at third base, and Scherzer was able to escape the inning without allowing another run.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Lowlight Reel

Nationals Complete Sweep Of Cardinals, Nanny Nanny Boo Boo
Juan Soto's Goof In Left Was High Comedy, But Marcell Ozuna's Mattered
Ronald Acuña Jr. Robs Home Run, Immediately Turns It Into Inside-The-Park Home Run

About the author