Overeager Victor Robles Eats Shit On Badly Mistimed Diving Catch Attempt

The Astros are tough as hell. They jumped out to a 2–0 lead in the bottom of the first against Nationals Game 1 starter Max Scherzer, and have made Scherzer work out of trouble in every inning so far. In the bottom of the third, with the Astros up a run, Yuli Gurriel flared a blooper to shallow left-center, where young Nationals outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles converged in a hurry.

Robles, who is a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, had the best play on the ball, but in his haste and excitement, committed a beat too early to making a highlight diving catch. The timing was off, and what Robles got for his trouble was a faceful of grass and a blooper on the sport’s biggest stage:

More like Victor NObles. Michael Brantley was held up at third base, and Scherzer was able to escape the inning without allowing another run.