Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty)

Predators defenseman P.K. Subban had himself a nice little chat with Avalanche defender Nikita Zadorov during a stoppage in play in Nashville’s 4-1 last night. Zadorov apparently invited Subban to fight him, and although the confrontation wasn’t caught on camera, a hot mic in the arena picked up some of what Subban was saying, and what he was saying was cutting and hilarious:



Subban displayed elite fight-evading tactics here, and there’s really nothing Zadorov could have done to recover. Better luck next time, Nikita.