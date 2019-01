The Nashville Predators whupped the Maple Leafs 4-0 on Monday, thanks to a shutout performance from Pekka Rinne, a deflected slapshot goal from P.K. Subban, and, most importantly, some expert motivational dap-ups from Subban’s niece, Angie. They couldn’t have done it without Angie, as three of the four goal-scorers bumped fists with her.



The tape suggests that she will someday be an elite hockey player herself.