For those curious about Brett Favre’s feelings regarding Tucker Carlson’s ouster from Fox News, you can get it straight from the horse’s ass mouth. He is unhappy with the decision to oust a host so toxic that with more than three million viewers per night, the program struggled to find blue chip advertisers.

Favre was a Fox News fan, but it wasn’t the Dominion Voting Systems settlement that drove him away. His problem is the network parting ways with a person who allegedly might be more of a bigot in real life than he was on his show. Favre decided to publicly side with Carlson while dipped in his own scandal that he is fighting tooth and nail to climb out of.

So w hat chased Brett Favre away from FOX News?

Reports have been coming out since the nearly $788 million settlement was made public about the fiefdom that Carlson was running at Fox News. His former head of booking — Abby Grossberg — has filed a lawsuit against him and Fox for promoting a hostile work environment in which misogynistic and anti-semtic language was the norm, going so far as calling women the c-word. Carlson has given no response to the allegations in the suit. Through a spokesperson Fox denied all of the allegations in the suit against the company to the New York Times.



For all that had been brewing with Carlson behind the scenes, it was his personal text messages that allegedly were the final straw that led to his dismissal. According to the Times, days before the trial regarding Dominion’s defamation accusations against Fox was set to begin, the network was made aware of the contents of Carlson’s troubling personal text messages.

The Times reported that one of the messages that Carlson sent to a producer was the day after the Jan. 6, 2021 riots. In it he saw a group of [former President Donald Trump supporters] attacking someone that Tucker alleged to be an Antifa supporter — an organization that Trump’s own FBI Director said does not exist. In the message Tucker claimed that is not how “white men fight,” that he was morally conflicted while watching the video. On one hand, due to Tucker’s apparent view of the world, he believed that a supporter of a made up organization deserved to be attacked . On the other hand however, Tucker seemed to realize that was a human being who was being beaten, and he knows that person is deserving of empathy and not violence.

As the temperature around Favre’s collar continues to rise, he decided to put his stamp on what he seems believes is the true grave injustice of which Fox News is responsible. Great look, Brett.