Greg Olsen is a 12-year NFL veteran and a three-time Pro Bowler. He’s been one of the better tight ends in the league for the duration of his career. Madden 20 acknowledges all this by giving him a 89 overall rating, making Olsen the fifth-best tight end in the game. That makes it all the more strange as to why his Madden avatar bears absolutely no resemblance to the real Olsen, and instead looks more like a random infantryman in a Call of Duty cutscene who whispers “Wait, did you hear that?” before getting blown up by a grenade:

It has to sting, knowing Madden doesn’t care enough to even get your hair color right, but hopefully Olsen can find comfort in knowing he’s not alone.