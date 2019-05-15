Seems like Bucks scrapper Ersan Ilyasova thought he’d have more help in the paint when he overplayed the right hand of Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. In an unfortunate coincidence, it seems like Bucks center Brook “Splash Mountain” Lopez thought a fine way of helping Ilyasova would be by meeting Siakam at the rim. Bad move!

That gorgeous drive-and-dunk was part of a nine-point quarter for Siakam, and helped stake the Raptors to an early 11-point lead. The Bucks seem like the few extra days off ahead of this series—a benefit of knocking out the Celtics in five games in the second round—caused a little rust, and as a result they appear a step slow. Being victimized by huge monster jams is a good way to shake out the cobwebs, I hear.