Patrick Beverley Mercilessly Taunts Warriors Fans After Clippers Ruin New Arena's Opening Night

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers opened up the Warriors’ shiny new San Francisco arena by hanging 141 points on the hapless Dubs. That’s the most in almost a decade. Golden State looked terribly thin, with D’Angelo Russell and Draymond Green both posting plus-minus lines of -35 and Green admitting that “we fucking sucked.” The Clippers, meanwhile, needed just 21 minutes from Leonard to coast to the comfy win.

The Warriors did not foresee the opening of their new Mission Bay arena turning into an embarrassment. The timing is especially bad, since tickets are going to be prohibitively expensive. Even though fans paid through the nose for their seats, many left the dreary blowout early, which prompted irascible point guard and constant defensive pest Patrick Beverley to mock them.

To answer his question: They’re going back to Pac Heights, Nob Hill, and the other enclaves taken over by people who can still afford Warriors tickets.