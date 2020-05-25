Patrick Ewing Is Out Of The Hospital And Home 'Getting Better' After Positive COVID-19 Test

Patrick Ewing, who announced he was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, is out of the hospital and home recovering. Photo : Getty

NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is out of the hospital.



The legendary Knick and current Georgetown head basketball coach was hospitalized last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Ewing’s son, Patrick Ewing, Jr., made the announcement Monday on Twtitter, using the social media platform to thank the hospital staff.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis,” read his tweet. “My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Whether or not Ewing no longer has the virus is not clear.

The 57-year-old, who was hospitalized Friday and placed in isolation, broke the news of his condition in a statement in which he made it clear the virus was not to. be trifled with.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”