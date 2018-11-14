The mighty Georgetown Hoyas downed Illinois in an 88-80 thriller last night to improve to 3-0 in the season. Second-year head coach Patrick Ewing praised the team in his post-game interview, calling out freshman James Akinjo for showing some “nuts,” before catching himself and revising his statement to “big cojones.”



For Hoya fans, there was a lot to like in this win. Akinjo and fellow freshman Josh LeBlanc led the team in scoring with 19 and 14 points, respectively, while freshman Mac McClung added 12 points and his signature reverse dunk.

Is it just me, or is Georgetown basketball fun again?