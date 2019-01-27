One of the feeble attempts at making the Pro Bowl seem somewhat interesting has been broadcasting quarterback cadences and conversations as they’re on the field. But even that nearly fell apart.

After failing to connect with Chargers receiver Keenan Allen on fourth down late in the first quarter, first-time Pro Bowler Patrick Mahomes momentarily forgot that everything he said was being put on live television and let out a strong “Fuck!” in frustration. Thankfully for all the parents with young children, someone in the broadcast booth caught the curse before it made it to air. Mahomes completed seven of his 14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown before getting taken off, probably for his potty mouth.