Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The New Jersey Devils have barely avoided the ranks of easily forgettable sports teams, like the Florida Panthers, for two reasons: Martin Brodeur and David Puddy.

Patrick Warburton, who was on Seinfeld as Elaine Benes’s dim galoot of a boyfriend and in one episode did the thing with the face paint, showed up on the ice before Tuesday’s Devils game against the Penguins to fire up the crowd. He put the “D” on his chest and got loud, because he understands why people on the street yell “Puddy!” at him and probably will for the rest of his life. Last night, Puddy also fell down. He was fine.



Would you like to feel like an old bag of shit? The Seinfeld episode “The Face Painter” first aired on May 11, 1995. On the Devils’ current roster, there are six players who hadn’t been born by then.