Patriots safety Patrick Chung was taken out of the Super Bowl on his own power after suffering an arm injury during a tackle attempt in the third quarter of the game.



Teammate Jonathan Jones tried to help Chung bring down Rams running back Todd Gurley, but ended up crushing the safety’s arm on the Los Angeles player. Chung stayed down for quite some time before medical staff was able to get an air cast to the New England player. Warning: the following video is a little gross.

The Patriots have already ruled Chung out for the rest of the game, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.