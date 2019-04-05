O, glorious Phil! What new miracle will you deliver unto the people of Pittsburgh? How about a goal during a sponsored two-minute promotion that provides all the Yinzers with free burgers?

In Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Red Wings, Kessel notched two goals and an assist as the Penguins clinched a playoff spot. The crowd was most grateful for the complimentary burger, though, and the hockey player appreciated the praise.

Phil achieved the feat this past December, too. Truly, he is a man of the people.

