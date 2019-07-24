Former Penguins winger Phil Kessel was traded to the Coyotes earlier this summer, which means that he’s put his Pittsburgh-area house on the market. For a mere $2.1 million, you can enjoy any film you’d like in the cavernous solitude of this home theater. Now that’s luxury.

Some photos in the Realtor.com listing show rooms which are still furnished, while others are bare, so it’s unclear if there was ever any furniture in them to begin with. Given the instability of their profession, pro athletes aren’t always eager to make their house a home, and Phil less so.

Kessel did have four movie posters in his theater/lair: Wedding Crashers, The Godfather, Rounders, and Glitter. The Big Four of Cinema, as they’re known.

Advertisement

This is Phil’s office; it is difficult to believe that he has ever sat at that desk.



Advertisement

Here’s one of many wall pieces. Phil seems like the kind of guy who could get motivated by art.

Advertisement

The house has a wine room. Either Phil generously left a few bottles of Bailey’s behind, or that’s all that was ever in it.

Advertisement

I like to imagine that Phil would wake up, go down to this shrine, and stand there and smile for no less than two hours every morning.

Advertisement

You can find all the photos here, or choose “3D View” if you’d like to see every inch of Casa de Kessel. See if you can find the room with nothing in it but a giant teddy bear. That is presumably where Phil’s interior designer gave up.

Advertisement

[TribLIVE]



H/t to Dave