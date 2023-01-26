The NFC Championship Game’s weakest links

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have been the NFC’s two-headed monsters all season. For the majority of this season, they’ve been the kaijus of the conference. However, the bigger they are, the harder the fall — and one of these behemoths has to end the weekend with a gaping hole in its record.



As both teams’ staff furiously attempt to burn a hole in their eye sockets watching film, scouting individual players, and prepping game scripts in anticipation of their big showdown, we’ll examine where the weak links in the NFC Championships lie for both conference finalists.

You can also check our rundown of the goats who’ll be targeted in the AFC Championship as well.