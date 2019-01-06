Philip Rivers has not taken too kindly to the type of hits he’s been on the receiving end of against the Baltimore Ravens’ defense. He vented his frustration to Matthew Judon near the end of the first half when the linebacker got hurt after getting another post-throw hit in on Rivers. After the whistle, you can see Rivers get up towards the official, likely to complain about a non-call for the hit, and then audio of his anger gets caught on camera during a replay. The video then cuts to Judon quickly getting up and rushing towards the Chargers sideline in an attempt to respond to Rivers, but is stopped short by training staff.

Yelling at injured players is never a good look, but Rivers better hope that his team holds onto this lead or he’ll be hearing “that’s what you get” well into the offseason.