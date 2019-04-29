Last weekend, regional Philippine MMA promotion Universal Reality Combat Championship showcased several of the Philippines’ most promising fighters fighting the normal way, and then also six other dudes fighting three-on-three. It was not as action-packed as you might imagine.



The match featured three fighters from the Philippines taking on three fighters from China, with three referees trying to contain the action. Most of the bout consisted of three separate regular fights, though teammates tried to help each other out here and there. The whole experiment mercifully ended after about a minute when one of the Chinese fighters complained about blows to the back of his head.

URCC hosted a similar bout three years ago. That fight featured some wild knockouts, which was probably why the promotion wanted to try it again.

Maybe they should’ve added an obstacle course to really shake things up.