Pick up these players now or perish in the fantasy football crucible: Week 11

Jakobi Meyers Image : ( Getty Images )

The fantasy playoffs are a few weeks away, which, quite frankly, is weird as hell. But, here we are. If you’re still in contention for a playoff spot, congratulations! You’ve managed to survive the weirdest, most tumultuous season in fantasy football history. Through game cancellations and last-second eligibility questions thanks to the pandemic, this season has been harder to adapt to than most.

As we approach the fantasy football playoffs, you’re going to want as much depth as possible on your roster – especially this year. Here are some players to target that are less than 50 percent owned on NFL.com’s fantasy football platform for you to try and get on waivers tomorrow.