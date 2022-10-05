LVP — Dallas Keuchel, Chicago White Sox/Texas Rangers and Joey Gallo, New York Yankees

If this was the NL LVP, Patrick Corbin would undoubtedly win in a landslide. He was so bad, I’d almost consider him here, despite not playing for an American League squad. Now, my actual top choices both spent time this season in the Senior Circuit — Keuchel for a cup of coffee with the Arizona Diamondbacks (9.64 ERA in four games) and Gallo with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the trade deadline — but left a mark (skid stain?) while in the AL.



Keuchel pitched to a 7.88 ERA in eight games on the South Side, and a 12.60 ERA in two games in Texas. Though he may have a pretty sweet beard, the lefty gave up a total of 42 earned runs, 67 hits, including seven home runs, and 24 walks (to just 27 strikeouts) for both squads.

Then there’s Gallo. Seems like a genuinely great dude, but... a .151 average, .282 OBP, 106 strikeouts in 273 plate appearances, and weaker than his 2021 Gold Glove-caliber defense, while in pinstripes? Worthy of those Bronx cheers and an LVP (possibly for both leagues).

Here are some of the other contenders for this prestigious fake award. (Is it an honor or dishonor?) After signing a 7-year, $245 million deal with the Angels, Anthony Rendon barely produced before getting injured in June and being done for the year. Javier Baez (Detroit Tigers), Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers), and Corey Seager (Rangers), certainly didn’t live up to their billing. Another Tiger, Jonathan Schoop, produced an atrocious .203/.241/.325 slash line. And as a Yankee fan, Aaron Hicks pissed me off to no end with his defensive miscues and inability to hit with runners in scoring position.

