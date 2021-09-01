Nikola Jokić , the 2020-21 NBA MVP, is one of the most enjoyable players in the league to watch, which naturally would make him one of the guys you’d most want to imitate.



Advertisement

Parodying NBA players has become a full-blown hustle for some, and because Jokić is the big, formerly chubby, dude who might be the best passing big man in the league, he automatically becomes a favorite to mimic.

BdotAdot5 did it two years ago before The Joker rose to MVP status.

MaxIsNicee did the same just last year during the earlier days of COVID as we were locked inside our homes.

And even did one for Jokić and Jamal Murray.

Now, Jokić’s own teammates are getting in on this. PJ Dozier, who entered the NBA as an undrafted rookie in 2017, has been with the Nuggets for the last two seasons, and has had one of the best seats to the nightly show, which included Jokic’s 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game last season while shooting 57/39/87 splits. Last season, Dozier averaged… not quite that, but his impression of the guy who did earned laughter from the man himself.

And, when you watch him play, how could you not want to mimic Jokić? I mean, look at this shit. It makes you legitimately laugh out loud. How could someone this size, listed 6-foot-11 and 284 pounds on his basketball-reference page — probably lighter now judging by that video with Dozier posted by the Denver Nuggets — do all this?

Great players do it to one another as well, apparently. In front of LeBron James, during 2020 All-Star Weekend from February of last year, Jokić put his best LBJ impression on display, even down to the jumper. And honestly, he kind of nailed it.