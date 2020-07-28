Players Opting Out of NFL Season

Graphic : Deadspin

While MLB sorts through various positive COVID-19 cases in its league, and the NBA hunkers down in a theoretical bubble in Orlando to finish its season, the NFL — even while agreeing to cancel it’s preseason — has made it clear the ball will be snapped under the bright lights this fall.



All terms for the season have been agreed upon between the league and the NFL Players Association. High-risk players who opt-out will receive a $350,000 stipend and everyone else who opts out will receive $150,000. Health issues constituting high risk include: asthma, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes with the exception of BMI.

The NFLPA league also agreed to spread the financial losses of the season over a four-year period. Each team’s cap for 2020 is $198.2 million with a decline to no less than $175 million for the following four seasons.

All player opt outs have to be made by July 31.

Here are a list of players opting out of the 2020 season: