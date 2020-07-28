Players Opting Out of NFL Season

Graphic: Deadspin
Graphic: Deadspin

While MLB sorts through various positive COVID-19 cases in its league, and the NBA hunkers down in a theoretical bubble in Orlando to finish its season, the NFL — even while agreeing to cancel it’s preseason — has made it clear the ball will be snapped under the bright lights this fall.

All terms for the season have been agreed upon between the league and the NFL Players Association. High-risk players who opt-out will receive a $350,000 stipend and everyone else who opts out will receive $150,000. Health issues constituting high risk include: asthma, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes with the exception of BMI.

The NFLPA league also agreed to spread the financial losses of the season over a four-year period. Each team’s cap for 2020 is $198.2 million with a decline to no less than $175 million for the following four seasons.

All player opt outs have to be made by July 31.

Here are a list of players opting out of the 2020 season:

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Dont’a Hightower — New England Patriots

Hightower is the starting inside linebacker for the Patriots. He’s a three-time Super Bowl winner. His son was born earlier this month. Hightower’s mother, L’Tanya, has Type 2 diabetes.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Brandon Bolden — New England Patriots

Bolden was one of the Patriots’ key running backs and kick returners last season. He’s a two-time Super Bowl winner.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty


Marcus Cannon — New England Patriots

Cannon spent last season as the Patriots’ starting right tackle. He’s a three-time Super Bowl winner.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Danny Vitale — New England Patriots

Vitale was a 2016 6th-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has spent the last four seasons bouncing around from team to team, appearing in five games last season for the Green Bay Packers.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Najee Toran — New England Patriots

Toran was on the Patriots practice squad last season. The 24-year-old was expected to compete for an interior offensive line position this year.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Patrick Chung — New England Patriots

Chung is the starting safety for New England. He told NFL network that his mother has type 2 diabetes and he is expecting a child with his fiancee.

Image: AP
Image: AP

Caleb Brantley — Washington Football Team

Brantley is a defensive lineman who was a sixth-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He has been ravaged by injuries the last two seasons only appearing in eight games for Washington.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty


yMaurice Canady — Dallas Cowboys

Canady has played in 32 games for the Ravens and Jets over the last four seasons. He was on a one year deal with the Cowboys this season.



Image: Getty
Image: Getty


Chance Warmack — Seattle Seahawks

Warmack was a right guard on the Seahawks and was likely to compete for the starting job this season. A few months ago, Warmack had a family member die of COVID-19 with other family members being hospitalized. He won a Super Bowl with the Phliadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

De’Anthony Thomas — Baltimore Ravens

The receiver is a 2014 fourth-round pick who spent six seasons with the Chiefs before making his way to Baltimore in midseason last year. He was Baltimore’s lead returner in combined yardage last season.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Laurent Duvernay Tardif — Kansas City Chiefs

Tardif is the starting guard for the Chiefs. He also has a medical doctor degree allowing him to see first hand the effects of COVID-19.









Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Eddie Goldman — Chicago Bears 

Goldman is a 2015 second-round pick who has emerged as one of the focal pieces of the Bears’ defense.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Marquise Goodwin — Philadelphia Eagles

Goodwin was among a handful of receivers the Eagles signed this offseason to fill a dire need. Played for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He has a five-month-old daughter.

