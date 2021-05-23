Please enjoy Dan Feeney’s glorious mullet as Jets O-line guzzles beer at Islanders playoff game

Respect to Dan Feeney, who against all odds makes a mullet-mustache combo look cool in the 21st century. Screenshot : NBC

Shortly after 3 p. m. , the puck dropped for game four of the Islanders-Penguins series. But it was 5 o’clock somewhere at the ol’ barn in Nassau County.



The Jets offensive line showed up for the game, and you can guess what happened next.

If an NFL and NHL team play in the same city, or in this case, the same metro region, you can bank on the big guys to arrive at a playoff game on an empty stomach, ready to house some $14 Bud Lights.

And the Jets O-line did just that.

No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was there too. Wait… is that kid legally allowed to drink yet? (Yes, but barely).

And then there’s Dan Feeney. Lord, what a mullet. It’s a shame, though. It’s almost like it’s going to waste in a football helmet. With that lettuce, he could definitely make the Minnesota All-Hair team.

I’m glad the Jets players found their way to an Islanders game, too. New York’s less relevant teams have to support each other. Where to next, Gang Green? Citi Field?

Hey, the Jets o-line may have brought some good luck with them. Playing in front of the home crowd, The Isles won 4-1. The series is tied 2-2, heading back to Pittsburgh.

Will Feeney and co. be back for game six?