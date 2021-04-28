Please enjoy these three sweet bombs from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has officially arrived. Image : Getty Images

Young Vlad Guerrero Jr. was some sort of cheat code last night. The Toronto (Dunedin, soon to be Buffalo) Blue Jays player had… a… game. He hit three homers and drove in seven runs. The Jays beat the Nats, 9-5. You do the math: Vlad’s bat won the game on its own.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at some of those swings.

His first dinger came in the third inning. The grand slam put the Jays on the board… and gave them the lead 4-3.

Next we have a solo shot into center field.

To cap off the night, Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run moonshot in the bottom of the seventh.

Advertisement

And with that , Vlad Jr. becomes the youngest player in Blue Jays history with a three-homer game.

According to the team, Guerrero is also the first player 22 or under with three career grand slams since A-Rod. He now has a .360 average with seven home runs and 19 RBI’s.

Advertisement

Reminder — it’s only April. He’s got a lot of season left. And who knows how many more nights like these we’ll get.

After the game, Jr. got props from his pretty proud pops, too.