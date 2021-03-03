Popovich rightly calls Texas’ ‘100 percent’ opening and mask-mandate removal ‘mystifying’ ‘ignorant’ and ‘ridiculous’

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich teed off on Texas governor Greg Abbott after Abbott announced that Texas is now pretending COVID doesn’t exist. Image : Getty Images

Texas is open. All of it. 100 percent. The whole shebang. In true Texas fashion. And in a global pandemic that’s still going on, by the way. Yesterday, Governor Greg Abbott made that announcement, and removed the state’s mask mandate.

The proclamation comes days after Houston became the nation’s first city to record all major COVID strains. And, as of Monday, 390,000 Texans were still under a boil water advisory from last month’s winter storm.

Don’t have drinking water? How about a cold one at a crowded bar? Be grateful the state has its priorities in line!



Anyway, hours after Abbott’s announcement, Gregg with two g’s had a few things to say.



“It’s a mystifying decision,” Popovich said of the Governor’s order. “It puts a lot of business in a tough spot, I think. They’re trying to do a good job keeping everybody safe. Of course they want to open up. But, getting rid of masks just seems ignorant to me.”



Nobody wants to stay inside till kingdom come. At the same time, now’s not the time to be complacent, Pop said. “It’s like we have to have instant gratification. We have to act like the pandemic is over,” he told reporters virtually. “We already went through this once. And now we’re going to do it again?”



America’s at a point in the COVID recovery where we can see the end zo ne and the open field … but there’s still time to Leon Lett this thing.



“So now there will be more infections, one would think,” the coach continued. “But when all of a sudden we act like it’s over with, and all of the science tells us the opposite, you’re basically saying, ‘You get infected and you die? That’s the way it goes. We gotta open up!’ That’s not the way to do it. This is really ridiculous.”

Although Texas businesses can open, the state’s pro stadiums will likely stay at limited capacity for the foreseeable future.

It’s also worth noting that the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and Men’s NIT will kick off their championships in Texas later this month. Now, both have the potential to be actual “madness.”

