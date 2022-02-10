The Super Bowl is the most covered single sporting event on the American sporting calendar every year. No pregame leaf unturned by the gaggle of broadcast and print media, tugging at the heartstrings of even the most jaded sports fans. There’s going to be a package about how Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went from a third-stringer at Ohio State, won the Heisman Trophy, and now is leading a franchise three hours away to a Super Bowl. You can bet you’ll see several attempts at a definitive Matthew Stafford story, tracking his time as the No. 1 pick out of Georgia and how he waited until the twilight years of his career to play in his sports’ biggest extravaganza.

Then there are the players needed to fill out a 53-man roster. The footballers trying to find their place in an always-crowded NFL, moonlighting from city to city and hopefully finding their place, unlike so many talented college stars before them. Over the course of the Super Bowl’s 60 minutes, one play can change someone’s life. Names can be forever tied to the game for a big play to secure the win, Malcolm Butler and David Tyree to name two recent examples. Who could the unsung hero be for either the Rams or Bengals in this go-round? Here are some possibilities.