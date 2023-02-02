10 'combat sports' better suited for TV than Power Slap

Have you watched Power Slap: Road to the Title on TBS? Highly recommended for torturing prisoners of war. It’s awful and I wrote about just how infuriating the show is at le ngth . Something about the mind-numbing act of unprotected slaps to the face did get me thinking of combat sports that would do better on television than Power Slap. And while that list may be evergreen with every single one, not everything is meant for the small screen.



Cable television networks have bolstered their catalog of shows with at least one combat sports showcase. And the definition of what constitutes a combat sport — typically only boxing, mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling — has never been looser. Here are 10 “combat sports” that would be better suited for television than Power Slap. And each would definitely be more entertaining.