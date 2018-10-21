As a former player himself, Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette knows how tough it can be for a team to go on the road in Western Canada. He used this opportunity to challenge his players: Come away with at least four points on the two-game road trip. The Preds succeeded by beating the Flames, 5-3, and the Oilers, 3-0. For his end of the bargain, Laviolette agreed to wear a startling bull mask in the postgame scrum Saturday.

It’s annoying that Laviolette’s voice is a bit muffled, but it’s quite rewarding that the bull’s mouth moves as he talks.