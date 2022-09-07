5. Houston Texans

The Texans’ chances of finishing better than third in the AFC South are slim to nil. I’ll take it one step further and say they’ll pull up the rear and finish behind the Jaguars this season. Davis Mills is officially the guy in Houston, and while he does have some weapons, it will be an uphill battle.



On the positive side, Houston did go undefeated in the preseason. Although, we know that doesn’t always equal regular-season success. Unless you’re the Baltimore Ravens, who’ve won 23 consecutive preseason games dating back to 2016. They’ve been a perennial contender for the better part of a decade.

So, maybe this is the start of something new for Houston. If you’re a Texans fan, you should probably enjoy this year’s preseason success because it won’t carry over into the regular season. They probably won’t lose every game like the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns (both were undefeated in the preseason), but another four wins this year is likely their ceiling.