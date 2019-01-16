Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty)

Professional bull rider Mason Lowe died last night in Denver after a bull he was riding stepped on his chest. Lowe was competing for PBR at the National Western Stock Show, riding a bull named Hard Times, when he sustained his injuries. He was 25 years old.



Lowe had been a professional bull rider since he was 18, rising as high as 14th in the world rankings. He began his journey to the pros when he started riding at just three years old, relishing performing in front of his friends and family in southwest Missouri. “They get to watch me on TV every week, but it’s a lot different when you get to see it in person,” Lowe told the Springfield News-Leader in 2017. “It’s kind of like a big rock show on wheels with bull riding attached to it.”

A witness described what happened to Denver-area station CBS4:

“He was thrown off the bull and while he was on the ground the back legs stomped him in the chest while he trying to get up. When he got up he immediately grabbed his chest and stumbled over to the exit and then fell to the ground again grabbing his chest before he could get out of the area. They took him out on a stretcher.”

Lowe was taken to a Denver hospital, where he died. PBR announced in a statement today that they would host a special fundraiser in the arena tonight to benefit Lowe’s family.