Protesters Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor at Kentucky Derby, Are Met by Counter Protests

“Back the Blue” counter-protesters faced off with Black Lives Matter supporters demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Image : Getty

The world’s most famous horse race has taken a backseat this weekend.



On Saturday, all eyes were focused on the demonstrations in the city of Louisville.



Armed individuals antagonized protesters who were calling for justice in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The individuals protesting for justice were calling for the Derby to be canceled.

It was the 101st consecutive day that protesters in Louisville were fighting for Taylor to receive her rightful justice.

ABC reported that a small fight occurred between the two groups earlier in the day before the armed group that described themselves as “patriots” left downtown.

The protesters chanted Breonna Taylor’s name throughout downtown and the armed group combatted their chants by saying “All Lives Matter” and “Back the Blue.”

The protests have reportedly not impacted Churchill Downs, where the 146th Run for the Roses, postponed from its traditional May date, tak es place . However, there was an active police situation in the area earlier on Saturday.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, one of the main men responsible for the lack of justice in Taylor’s shooting, tweeted on Saturday his support for the Kentucky tradition and also addressed Taylor.



“Today, while we honor a KY tradition with the running of the Derby, we remain cognizant of the community’s desire for answers in the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue to move forward with our investigation, reviewing each fact to reach the truth.”

The entire sports world has rightfully been infused with attempts to achieve racial and social justice. The Kentucky Derby has become the latest event to see the spotlight shift to more important issues .

We can no longer separate our worlds and live in ignorance as we watch these sports continue.