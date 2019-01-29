Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Late in the second period of Tuesday night’s Jets-Bruins game, Bruins youngster Trent Frederic threw down with Jets wing Brandon Tanev. Tanev, perhaps lulled into a false sense of security by Frederic’s apple cheeks and youthful complexion, was truly not at all ready for the hands:



A spirited and impressive victory for Frederic, who heard it from the crowd. Among the cheering fans in the stands were Frederic’s parents, there to see their 20-year-old son make his first ever appearance in an NHL game. The folks—in the fashion of true hockey parents—shared the crowd’s enthusiasm for this impressive display of fisticuffsmanship, marking the occasion with an adorably busted attempt at a high-five:

It looks to me like dad is going for an awkward fist-pump, but mom misreads the cocked arm and lunges for the high-five. But dad’s got to take the blame for this one, for not sharing his wife’s impulse to celebrate together with a glorious high-five. There’s no “I” in “parents!”