Jimmy Garoppolo has a new home, not too far from his previous one

Training camp will be significantly less awkward for the San Francisco 49ers this summer. There will be no Jimmy Garoppolo throwing with a coach on a far away field while the rest of the team prepares for the season. Garoppolo will be practicing a few hundred miles inland during training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders.



The news was first broken by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the details of the contract. It’s a three-year, $67.5 million deal of which $34 million is guaranteed.

This isn’t quite the five-year, $137.5 million deal — $74 million guaranteed —that Garoppolo signed with the 49ers back in 2018. However, it does give him the opportunity for a fresh start with the Raiders.

Garoppolo wasn’t supposed to return to the 49ers last season, but there was no market for his quarterbacking services. He restructured his contract and returned to the team. Trey Lance ended up suffering a season-ending injury and Garoppolo had the offense humming with his quick passing game until the injury bug bit him as well.



Now the 49ers can move on, and Garoppolo will likely once again be named a Day 1 starter.



