It looks like football, it feels like football, but whatever is transpiring between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jon Gruden’s Raiders is not entirely football. Below, you’ll find a play from late in the first quarter, in which Derek Carr, approaching midfield from Raiders territory, throws a pass right in the general direction of tight end Jared Cook’s back. The result was an automatic pick-six for safety Daniel Sorensen, who zipped into the end zone from about the 50-yard-line after the interception, giving the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.

It’s one of those signature Raider moments where everyone is to blame. Cook should have been looking in the direction of Carr instead of his defender and running something resembling a route, and Carr should have recognized that Cook was not remotely ready for a ball to be thrown his way.

Maybe a new GM can fix all of this.