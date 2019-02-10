Raiders Tackle Trent Brown Accused Of Domestic Violence In Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed in California civil court accuses Raiders tackle Trent Brown of multiple acts of domestic violence.



The lawsuit, first reported by Pro Football Talk, was filed on Monday by Brown’s girlfriend, who has been dating Brown since 2017 and is the mother of his child. The suit claims that Brown slapped, punched, and choked her multiple times beginning in 2018. From PFT:

The lawsuit alleges that, in March 2019, Brown “grabbed her face and covered her mouth while choking her out until she couldn’t breathe,” leaving “a ring of bruises around her neck.” The lawsuit also alleges that, in April 2019, Brown “grabbed Plaintiff’s arm, took her into a room, locked the door, slapped her across the face and punched her in the ribs” while the couple was vacationing in Hawaii.

According to the lawsuit, the woman told Brown that she was going to leave him and take her child with her, to which he responded, “I’ll shoot yo ass in the fucking head before you walk out that door with my son.”

Brown was drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 draft, and signed a four-year, $36 million guaranteed deal with the Raiders this past offseason.

