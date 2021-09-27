The Rams are an impressive football team. We’ve known this for a few years now. They were an elite quarterback away from having a chance to win a Super Bowl.



Advertisement

Well they got that elite quarterback now and they might be better than we all expected, after a few suspect drives to start the game, Matthew Stafford rattled off four touchdown passes for 343 yards in a 34-24 win against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs.



Yesterday, Sean McVay looked like the offensive mastermind we thought he was when he got the job in L.A. And the defense was able to make enough stops to keep Brady from going off.



If you watched that game yesterday, you’d be hard-pressed to find another team in the league that you can say is unequivocally better than the Rams. Stafford running that McVay offense looks like the match made in heaven that everyone was projecting it could be. The offense is clicking like baked beans and mac and cheese, and if everyone stays healthy they should be the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl LVI and win the entire thing. Would be quite a thing to not have one team play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium for 54 straight Big Games, then have it happen in back-to-back years. Yep, after the Bucs played in Super Bowl LV at home in Raymond James Stadium, Super Bowl LVI will be played in SoFi Stadium, the Rams’ digs.



Now, Tampa Bay couldn’t get any pressure on Stafford all game, I impacted more of Stafford’s throws than the Bucs front seven did yesterday. The Buccaneers’ front seven was more useless than an elastic waist trainer on Fat Albert. It’ll be interesting to see if a team can bring the heat on Stafford that will change how explosive this offense can be.



G/O Media may get a commission 25% off Galaxy Buds2 Perfect for life on-the-go.

Enjoy booming bass and crystal clear treble. Buy for $110 at Samsung

The only problem for the Rams is that they are in the toughest division in football with the Cardinals, 49ers, and Seahawks. They have a matchup with Arizona next week that’s going to tell us a lot more about both teams.



Tampa Bay will still be in a good position moving forward; they just need to lock in on defense. As good as Brady is, I think the rest of the league has caught up with the Bucs. They’ll still make the playoffs and have a good season, but their super bowl chances seem to be dwindling every week with the emergence of these new teams.

