Rams star Aaron Donald could be facing assault charges after alleged late-night brawl: Report

Aaron Donald could be in some trouble. Image : Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is facing assault charges stemming from an incident last weekend in Pittsburgh, according to a KDKA report.

Advertisement

According to the report, attorney Todd Hollis, who is representing Donald’s alleged victim De Vincent Spriggs , says Spriggs intends to file assault charges against the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year. The attorney shared a photo of his client on Twitter looking battered and sporting a badly swollen eye.

According to Hollis, the attack took place between 3 and 4 a.m in the early hours of Sunday, April 11.

Donald, 29, has played with the Los Angeles Rams since he was drafted 13th overall in 2014. He played his college games at the University of Pittsburgh.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald,” the Rams said in a statement, according to reporter Josina Anderson. “We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at his time. ”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.