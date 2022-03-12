1. Auburn

They were far and away the most annoying and the inspiration for this list. Do we really need to do an “A-U!” chant after every made free throw? It’s only one point. The Auburn faithful went above and beyond in terms annoying individuals. One woman two rows behind us had a “WOOO!!!” that would last for up to ten seconds and be the same pitch every time. It didn’t matter if Auburn just hit a three or if it was a timeout, a “WOOO!!!” was happening. A couple of rows behind her was a college-age girl who would shout things like “C’mon Jabari!” in a bloodcirdling tone that’s hard to describe. Like she was being shanked as she was cheering. Texas A&M was up big for most of the game, but every time Auburn brought it to within 15 they would get insanely loud like they were about to take the lead. This roar of the crowd almost always led to a deflating corner three from Texas A&M which was hilarious. All these factors make me glad they lost, and that everyone at the semis will be spared of their nonsense.

