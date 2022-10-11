Dear NFL GMs and owners, you may want to think twice about hiring a head coach straight outta the college ranks. While there have been success stories — Jimmy Johnson going from the U to Big D being the best example — that really hasn’t been the case in this millennium. Matt Rhule is the latest flop, as the Carolina Panthers head coach was canned after a 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season — the first HC to meet that fate so far this year.



During his tenure, Carolina went 1-27 when allowing 17 or more points, including 25 losses in a row, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

While it’s understandably difficult to win games with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield at QB, Rhule was paid a cool $62 million to do just that.

Here’s a look at 12 other coaches who made the jump from the NCAA to the NFL and how they fared — from worst to best.