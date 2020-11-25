Ranking the NFL’s worst quarterback franchises

Mike Glennon Image : ( Getty Images )

The Bears’ quarterback situation is dismal. You knew that. You’ve known that. You’ll continue to know that. It’s been the case for decades and it’s not getting any better. But how bad is it?

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Chicago reporter JJ Stankevitz tweeted, “It’s always good to be in a full circle of benching quarterbacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars,” reacting to the news that former Bears signal caller Mike Glennon is replacing Jake Luton under center in Jacksonville, after Luton took over for Gardner Minshew, who replaced Nick Foles, who’s now the Chicago starter, having overtaken Mitchell Trubisky on the depth chart, after Trubisky replaced… Mike Glennon.

Here’s the thing, though: it’s not the Bears who should be appalled by riding a quarterback carousel with the Jaguars, but the other way around. Chicago would love to have had Mark Brunell, David Garrard, or Byron Leftwich.

Since 1995, when the Jaguars entered the NFL, they rank 26th in the NFL in yards per passing attempt, 21st in passer rating, and 24th in completion percentage. The Bears are 31st, 29th, and 26th in those categories. Plus, while the Jaguars have thrown only 353 interceptions in their history, the Bears have been picked off 437 times in the same span, fifth-most in the NFL.

The Bears aren’t the worst quarterback team of the last quarter-century, but they’re close. These are the 10 at the bottom of the barrel …