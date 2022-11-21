5. 2021 - Spiked



Last year, Dallas entered the season with high hopes after missing the playoffs two years in a row. They lived up to regular-season expectations as they ran away with the division, finishing three games ahead of Philadelphia.



This biggest flaw of this Cowboys team was exposed in the first round of the playoffs, this time against a much more physically dominant San Francisco 49ers squad. Another recurring theme that bit QB Dak Prescott and the ‘Boys in the butt was clock/time management.

With 14 seconds remaining in regulation, down by six points with no timeouts, Prescott ran the ball down the middle of the field, failing to leave himself enough time to spike the ball. That play is a microcosm of the Cowboys and their fortunes over the past 25 years.