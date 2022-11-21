How bout them Cowboys?
Considering Dallas’ big win over the Minnesota Vikings, we thought it’d be fun to rank the top five Cowboys teams since 2007. The Cowboys haven’t had much playoff success in recent memory, but they’ve had some regular seasons where they looked ready to make a long postseason run before it all came crashing down. Dallas’ momentum is often stopped in the divisional round, and too often, it’s been at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Nevertheless, here are the best Cowboys teams of the last decade plus.